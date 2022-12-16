First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

