Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
