Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.