Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Arconic by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.