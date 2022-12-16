Juan Graham Sells 781 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $11,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $20,401.50.
FibroGen Trading Down 3.6 %
FibroGen stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
