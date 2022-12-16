Juan Graham Sells 781 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $11,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Trading Down 3.6 %

FibroGen stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

