Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 23,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

