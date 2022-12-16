William M. Haskel Sells 14,410 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $28,531.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.04 million. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.