Charles Thomas Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Charles Thomas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,135.14).

Charles Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Charles Thomas acquired 2,000,000 shares of Viking Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($16,216.22).

Viking Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Viking Mines Company Profile

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the First Hit gold property located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited. Viking Mines Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.