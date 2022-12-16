Allison Woss Sells 600 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) VP Allison Woss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $15,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Weyco Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WEYS opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
