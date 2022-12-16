Allison Woss Sells 600 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) VP Allison Woss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $15,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weyco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.