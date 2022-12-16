Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.82 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

