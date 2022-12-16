ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Director Jonathan Green Sells 31,901 Shares

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 31,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,312.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Green sold 52,623 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $26,311.50.

NASDAQ:ASAP opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32. ASAP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

