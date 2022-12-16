Heath Lukatch Sells 335 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 174.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 77.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 385,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

