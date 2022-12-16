Darien Spencer Sells 12,897 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 12,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,605.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,887.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,499 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $3,073.77.

OUST opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.11. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

