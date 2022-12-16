Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 89,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

