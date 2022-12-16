Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Atlas by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Performance

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

