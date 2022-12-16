Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 13,948 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

