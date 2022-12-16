Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $596,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,645 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.