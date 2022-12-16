Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $33.95 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

