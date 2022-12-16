Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

