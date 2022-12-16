Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $169.13 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

