Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant Trading Down 7.3 %
GLOB opened at $169.13 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.