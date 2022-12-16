Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $646,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Garmin were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $92.72 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

