Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of Genius Sports worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $941.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

