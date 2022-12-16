Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 10,956 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP opened at $38.12 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.