Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.