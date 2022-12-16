39,971 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,120 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 564,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 419,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

