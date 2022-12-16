Csenge Advisory Group Has $790,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.