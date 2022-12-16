Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AON were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $303.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

