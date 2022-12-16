Csenge Advisory Group Has $850,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

