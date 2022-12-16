Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

