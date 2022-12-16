Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

