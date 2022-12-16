Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

