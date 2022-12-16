AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $758,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

