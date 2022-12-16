The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.19 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

