AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,674 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

