BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $57,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

