AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,626 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

