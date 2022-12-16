Symmetry Partners LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI opened at $69.22 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.