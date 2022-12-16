Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

