iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $48.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.