Wedmont Private Capital Takes $247,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.