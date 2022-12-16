FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AZN stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

