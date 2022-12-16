Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($13.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($13.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.