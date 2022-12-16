J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.70.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $153.86 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

