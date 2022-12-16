International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

