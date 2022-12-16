Thomas Keck Sells 612 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) Director Thomas Keck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $18,396.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,184,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

