First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 45.0% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $734.62 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $814.47 and its 200-day moving average is $773.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

