Thomas Cancro Acquires 11,500 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Cancro acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.7% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 120.6% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,990 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.9% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

