Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

