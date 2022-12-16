Wells Fargo & Company Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $80.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. Barclays increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.45 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after purchasing an additional 168,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

