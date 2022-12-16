MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $81.45 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.