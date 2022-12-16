iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 220,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,373,737 shares.The stock last traded at $229.85 and had previously closed at $228.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

